2022 CONGRESS SALES RECAP 

This year, the All-American Quarter Horse Congress hosted two extremely successful horse sales: The Congress Ranch Horse Sale and the Congress Super Sale. Both sales are organized by Pro Horse Services. The Ranch Horse Sale was held first on October 1st and featured over 50 horses from a variety of breeds. Sold at $45,000, the highest sale of the Ranch Horse Sale was Heza Satin Ego, a 2018 gelding Appaloosa. By Suchan Ego and out of Satin Collection, the palomino was consigned by Jake Masters and is described as “goofy, friendly, and outgoing.” The sale was very profitable with a total sale price of $368,350.00 and sale average of $14,167.31.

Congress’s other sale, the Super Sale, was even larger, with over 153 horses offered. The highest seller of the Super Sale was the 2021 mare, Makin Me All Fancy, who sold for $65,000. Registered with both the AQHA and PHBA, the palomino filly is by Makin Me Willy Wild and out of Invite Tinkerbelle. Consigned by Brett and Heather Caplinger, the agents for Patti Cerio, Makin Me All Fancy already holds multiple World Champion titles in the Longe Line. Overall, the Super Sale finished with a total sale price of $1,155,950.00, over $20,000 more than the 2021 Super Sale, and a sale average of $13,286.78.

All of the yearlings sold this year at the Super Sale will be eligible to compete in the allured Sales Stakes classes in Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle, with both Open and Non Pro classes being offered for Western Pleasure and an Open class being offered for Hunter Under Saddle. The purse of these classes is developed by nomination fees paid at the sale for each yearling to be nominated Sale Stakes classes plus money added by the Ohio Quarter Horses Association and the Sale Stakes Classes offer some of the highest purses of the Congress.

