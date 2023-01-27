2023 Gallop Auction Celebrates 40th Anniversary

VS Code Red – 2022 High Selling Service

Gallop’s annual charity auction kicks off its 40th anniversary on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 12:00 noon – PST (free to the public) at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino Family Pavilion in Airway Heights, WA. The event blends the complementary beauty of horses and children into one uniquely choreographed day. Gallop net proceeds 100% to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Inland Northwest … helping families in crisis who are traveling to be near their child in a hospital receiving medical aid. In the lineup are some of the finest equine stallions in the world! There are (46) stallion services with standing fees ranging from $500 to $5,000 to bidders, with the compassion to help the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Inland Northwest.



Many stallions in the lineup are Leading Sires of their Registry, multiple World & Reserve World Champions, and many producing World & Reserve World Champions. You need not be present to take part in the bidding! Live streaming from the event to the Internet will be available. Through a toll-free number on the Gallop Website (the day of the event), online Gallop website, or from your cell phones, anyone can bid from their computers & phones regardless of where they are located nationally or internationally.

Hay GoodLookN 2022 Reserve High Selling Service

For those spectators attending … the many artful touches for which the auction is famous will create the gala atmosphere that signifies the Gallop Event. There will be an ‘Opening Ceremony’ of Entertainment, Silent Auction tables filled with donated items for those attending the event, and several ‘non-service’ packaged items. Those included: A two-night, three-day all-inclusive Five-Star Resort vacation at The Resort at Paws Up in Montana, rated third in the world for five-star resorts; a one-night, two-day all-inclusive Dude Ranch vacation at K-Diamond-K Guest Ranch located in Republic, WA; a Hells Canyon Wild River Jet Boat Tour for two, from Killgore Adventures; Limited Edition framed art; a weekend getaway package at Northern Quest Resort & Casino with a one-night stay, dining at their five-star restaurant, and a companion message at their spa. If it’s an adventure you’re looking for, we’re offering such trips as a New Orleans Jazz & Dining stay. Includes a steamboat Jazz Dinner Cruise, Dickie Brennan & Co. Experience, and Three-Night Stay for (2) with Airfare for (2), a vibrant ViennaThree-Night luxury stay, Spanish Riding School Performance, Dinner with Wine Tasting, and a Royal Caribbean Cruise – Ocean View Stateroom Four-Night or Five-Night Bahamas or Caribbean Cruise for (2).

Check the website at: www.Gallopauction.com (or) Gallop’s Facebook page at Gallop Stallion Services Auction. There will be something for everyone! For more information, contact: Barbara Turner at (509) 990-4167 or email: tttqh@aol.com.