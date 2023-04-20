2023 Show Horse Today Style Issue is Live!

Our much anticipated annual Style Issue is live and it will knock your boots off! On our cover is the fringed show shirt that nearly broke the internet, designed by Unbridled Couture. We wanted to know more about this talented designer, Dana Wilson Reece who has proven to be an incredible Trendsetter!



Kaitlin Records earned the vote for Top 30 under 30 with her affordable luxury brand Sundial Show Clothing and we wanted to know how their clothes are Made the Right Way. We dive into the past of the Kimes Ranch team and uncover the root of the brand’s Authentic Apparel, countless World Championships and titles earned by them in the arena. And, Kevin Garcia shares the importance of fit, and how to properly measure for your show clothes in Fit to Win.

Show Horse Today shifts the focus to the talented photographers behind the beautiful styled shoots as we look at the work of Ali Hubbell, Norfleet Photography, Rachel Griffin and Bree Hokana in our Photographer Feature.

Style is often far more about how it makes you feel than just fabric and stitching. In Wearing Your Heart on Your Sleeves we spotlight some incredible stories of how fashion has combined with sentiment to allow memories to carry their riders in the show pen.



All this and so much more!

