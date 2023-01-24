AQHA Appoints Scott Newman to Director of Competitions

Congratulations to Scott Neuman of Billings, Montana, on his recent appointment to AQHA’s director of competitions. Scott is a fantastic advocate for the association and everyone who loves showing. His experience, dedication and enthusiasm will be an incredible asset to the industry in this position,

“We are excited to hire Scott as the new director of competitions,” said Karl Stressman, AQHA chief executive officer. “Scott’s knowledge of the industry and vision for the future will be a great asset to the Association to enhance our show department while also ensuring the American Quarter Horse is treated humanely, with dignity, respect and compassion at all times, especially in AQHA competition.”

As the AQHA director of competitions, Neuman will direct the AQHA Show Department and will help provide overall direction for AQHA competition programs. Neuman will progress AQHA’s position as an industry leader, while ensuring the integrity of the Association’s showing programs.



Neuman has been involved with AQHA for over 40 years in multiple segments of the industry. He trained professionally for 30 years in Montana where he was also employed as the director of equestrian studies at Rocky Mountain College and served within the Montana Quarter Horse Association. An AQHA Professional Horseman, Neuman has judged the AQHA World Championship Show, AQHYA World Championship Show and Nutrena AQHA Level 1 Championships multiple times.

Aside from judging and training, Neuman has worked for An Equine Production as that show management company’s horse show manager. During his time, he managed five of the top 10 AQHA shows in the nation. He also holds judging credentials with AQHA, as well as the American Paint Horse, National Snaffle Bit and the World Conformation Horse associations.



