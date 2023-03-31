Featured Today Today's Shows 

AQHA Names Top 10 Shows of 2022

Congratulations to the amazing shows that have made AQHA’s list of the best of the best for 2022.

  1. All American Quarter Horse Congress | Columbus Ohio | 1 Show | 8581 Entries
  2. Arizona Sun Circuit | Scottsdale, Arizona | 10 Shows | 31,361 Entries
  3. Florida Gold Coast Circuit | Tampa, Florida | 6 Shows | 15,258 Entries
  4. Redbud Spectacular | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma | 8 Shows |16,476 Entries
  5. SOQHA The Madness | Wilmington, Ohio |6 Shows | 11,439 Entries
  6. Stars and Stripes | Conyers, Georgia | 4 Shows | 7,279 Entries
  7. SOQHA Pre Madness | Wilmington, Ohio | 4 Shows | 7,199 Entries
  8. Florida Gulf Coast | Tampa, Florida | 8 Shows | 14,141 Entries
  9. Big A Circuit | Conyers, Georgia | 6 Shows | 10,383 Entries
  10. The Little Buckeye | Columbiana, Ohio | 4 Shows | 6,540 Entries

