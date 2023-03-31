AQHA Names Top 10 Shows of 2022

Congratulations to the amazing shows that have made AQHA’s list of the best of the best for 2022.

All American Quarter Horse Congress | Columbus Ohio | 1 Show | 8581 Entries Arizona Sun Circuit | Scottsdale, Arizona | 10 Shows | 31,361 Entries Florida Gold Coast Circuit | Tampa, Florida | 6 Shows | 15,258 Entries Redbud Spectacular | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma | 8 Shows |16,476 Entries SOQHA The Madness | Wilmington, Ohio |6 Shows | 11,439 Entries Stars and Stripes | Conyers, Georgia | 4 Shows | 7,279 Entries SOQHA Pre Madness | Wilmington, Ohio | 4 Shows | 7,199 Entries Florida Gulf Coast | Tampa, Florida | 8 Shows | 14,141 Entries Big A Circuit | Conyers, Georgia | 6 Shows | 10,383 Entries The Little Buckeye | Columbiana, Ohio | 4 Shows | 6,540 Entries