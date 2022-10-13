AQHA to Test Necks at AQHA World Show

Courtesy AQHA

In an effort to continue protecting the welfare of the American Quarter Horse, the American Quarter Horse Association is enhancing an industry-leading performance alteration testing program at the 2022 Farnam AQHA and Adequan® Select World Championship Show, slated for October 27 – November 19 at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City. AQHA will be using thermographic imaging, palpation and neck flexion to determine if a horse’s neck has abnormal characteristic(s)/functionality.



All exhibitors qualified for finals in designated classes will be required to have thermographic images taken of both sides of their horses’ neck prior to competing in the finals. Finalists must be tested at least one hour before their finals class in order to qualify for the competition. Failure to test will result in the horse and exhibitor being disqualified from the finals. Following the finals, all horses sent for drug and tail testing will also have their necks palpated, flexed and thermographically imaged for the second time by a licensed veterinarian. A variety of classes will be tested throughout the show.

More information regarding testing will be shared onsite at the show and provided to the exhibitors qualifying for the finals of designated classes.

The health and well-being of the American Quarter Horse is AQHA’s utmost concern. In accordance with AQHA’s mission statement, the American Quarter Horse shall be treated humanely, with dignity, respect and compassion at all times. Implementing performance-alteration testing procedures is another step in protecting the American Quarter Horse.

About the AQHA Animal Welfare Commission

Recognizing that animal welfare is the single most important issue facing the equine industry today, the AQHA Executive Committee created the Animal Welfare Commission in 2012. The Animal Welfare Commission serves as AQHA’s primary body for rules, policies and procedures related to all areas of animal welfare. In addition, the commission oversees the educational processes associated with AQHA officials responsible for animal welfare. AQHA’s prohibition against inhumane treatment applies to AQHA members and non-members.