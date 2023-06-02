AQHYA Exhibitors: Get Entered for the AQHYA World Championship Show

Courtesy AQHA

AQHYA exhibitors are invited to enter the 2023 AQHYA World Championship Show slated for July 28 – August 6 at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.

“We are excited to host another AQHYA World Championship Show in Oklahoma City,” said Scott Neuman, AQHA director of competitions. “Come join us make history and watch competitive American Quarter Horses from around the world compete for the coveted gold globe.”

Entry Information

AQHYA exhibitors interested in competing at the AQHYA World must contact their affiliate youth adviser to enter the show, similar to previous years. Affiliate youth advisers will provide access to the online entry form and are the only means of accessing entries for both national qualifiers and affiliate entries for Level 3, Adequan® Level 2 and the Nutrena Level 1 Champion of Champions classes. View the list of affiliate youth advisers. Contact your youth adviser for more details on the AQHYA World requirements and online entry options.

If exhibitors have any additional questions, contact your affiliate or AQHA directly at [email protected] .

For more information on the AQHYA World including a tentative schedule, visit www.aqha.com/youthworld .

View additional information about the AQHYA World championship contests held outside the arena.

Level 1 Entries

New this year, all youth, amateur and Select Level 1 exhibitors in core classes who competed at one of the Nutrena AQHA Level 1 Championships are invited to compete at their respective world championship show in Level 1 Champion of Champion classes.

Youth exhibitors who competed at Nutrena East, Nutrena West or the Cattle Level 1 Championships, presented by Four Sixes Ranch, in one or more of the seven core Level 1 classes are eligible to also compete in those classes at the AQHYA World! Core classes include showmanship, horsemanship, western pleasure, trail, ranch riding, hunter under saddle and hunt seat equitation.

Level 1 exhibitors must contact their advisers for entry information.

View the complete list of national qualifiers and level 1 qualifiers.

About the AQHYA World

The AQHYA World Championship Show is the world’s largest, single-breed world championship horse show open exclusively to youth exhibitors age 18 and under. This is the pinnacle event for youth competitors around the world who must qualify for the event by earning a predetermined number of points to secure a spot in each of the classes, representing English, western and halter disciplines, or earn an invitation through their state or provincial affiliate.

To learn more about the AQHYA World, visit www.aqha.com/youthworld .

Adequan® , the official equine joint therapy of AQHA, is the proud title sponsor of the Adequan® Level 2 youth classes. When you choose a joint therapy for your horses, choose Adequan®.

Nutrena feed isn’t just grown, it’s crafted. Real science goes into putting the nutrients animals need into each Nutrena® feed product. Nutrena is a proud supporter of AQHA programs including the Nutrena AQHA Level 1 Championships, Nutrena Ride the Pattern clinics and AQHA Professional Horsemen. Learn more about AQHA Corporate Partner Nutrena.