Arizona Sun Circuit 50th Anniversary – What You Need to Know

The Sun Circuit is always a highlight for the show year! 2023 will mark their 50th Anniversary and they have so many things in the plans to make this show extra special. The 50th Annual Scottsdale Arizona Sun Circuit will be held March 4 through 12, 2023.



You will not want to miss the Markel 50th Anniversary party March 7th at the MARKEL INSURANCE ARENA

“Celebrate with your friends as we commemorate 50 Years of Sun Circuit. Dancing, music, food and of course, its not a Sun circuit Party with our a whole lot of FUN.” The even includes dinner and a cash bar as well as the much anticipated “Dancing with the Stars” event which will pair horse industry pros with dance professionals for some great entertainment and competition.



BIGGER PRIZES AND BIG DOLLARS!

“This year will be something to celebrate with over $100,000 in added money, 36 Saddle Awards, High Point Golf Cart awards, Rod Patrick Boots + Woods Chinks and CR Ranchwear shirt awards, Jack Pots, Buckles, pads, trophies and so much more.”

Plus Prize Patrol will be giving away Thousands in products, electronics and gift certificates.

Highlights Include:

$35,000 Added ARHFA Sun Circuit Futurity

$18,000 Added To Jackpots in Reining, Ranch Riding and Trail

$10,000 Added to Super Sires Stakes

$10,000 Added Snap It Sent It 4 and 5 Year Old NSBA Open Trail Futurity

$7,500 Added Nothin But Nett 5 and under Maiden Stakes Western Riding

$5,000 Added Farnam L1 Open Ranch Horse Stakes

$2,500 Added Arizona Golden Cowboy

$2,500 Rogers Heaven Sent Ranch Jr. Spectacular

$2,500 Rogers Heaven Sent Ranch Senior Spectacular

Spectator Friendly Events

Even if you are not showing the Sun Circuit offers plenty for the spectator to make this show a worthy vacation destination.

Adequan Free Clinic Series -Friday, March 3

Perfecting your Spin with Bob Avila

1 PM Chaparral Veterinary Medical Center Arena (North Hall east side)

AQHA Trail- Navigating the Course with Ryan and Andrea Kail

2:00 PM – Arena 5a – south half

Ranch Trail with Laurel Walker Denton

3:00 PM – Covered Arena 3

Heroes on Horses

March 8 will be a special day in Scottsdale as the NSBA Foundation brings back Heroes on Horses to the West. Sponsored by Bob and Ingrid Miller this even is a must attend.

“All attendees at the 2023 Arizona Sun Circuit are invited to join us in celebrating our nation’s heroes with a Parade of Heroes and Exhibitor’s lunch at 11:30 AM in the Equine Chronicle Arena.”

Parade of Heroes will begin at 11:30 AM. You are welcomed to carry a flag and honor our heroes. Following the parade of heroes there will be an Exhibitor Lunch which is a complimentary lunch sponsored by the

NSBA Foundation. Then stay and cheer on the veterans in the Heroes On Horses Western Pleasure!

Quick Links