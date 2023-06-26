BIDDING CLOSES JUNE 27 for June Internet Auction
“Bidding is open now for more than 50 horses in the June INTERNET Auction. The bidding CLOSES on Tuesday evening, June 27th, beginning at 7:00 pm Eastern time,”announces Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “Buyers will find great horses for Reining, Ranch events, Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle, All-Around events, Halter, and Barrel Racing. The offering includes show horses, prospects, broodmares, and proven Trail Riding horses.”
Bidders can view the Internet Catalog, register to bid, and find contact information for sellers at: https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=500
The NEW ELITE SESSION features five horses offered as Lots 101 through 105. Sellers have made available x-rays and a veterinarian’s report for these horses so bidders can feel more comfortable about bidding on these horses.
The first session features proven show horses in Reining and Ranch events. In addition to the show horses, bidders will find prospects and broodmares. The offering includes Lot 206 – WIMPYS LIL SPOOKSTER (AQHA) Palomino gelding by Wimpys Little Colonel, NRHA $496 and shows in ranch riding, ranch horse roping, boxing and working ranch horse; Lot 202 – Moms Star (AQHA) 14.2 – 2019 ch.g. (Magnum Chic Dream, shown in NRHA Reining, Non-Pro friendly and could do well in Ranch events, plus others by GUNNERS SPECIAL NITE, SMOKING WHIZ and more.
The Western Pleasure, English and All Around session features some proven AQHA, NSBA, APHA and PtHA show horses, including Lot 105 – LOTTA HQH FLASH (AQHA) mare by RL BEST OF SUDDEN, out of Ima Lotta Flash Too, with points in Halter and Working Western Rail, her dam is a producing full sister to LOTTO FLASH and half-sister to VESTED FAITH; Lot 103 – KEEPING IN TOUCH (AQHA/APHA/PtHA) gelding by A Touch Of Sudden, Top 10 APHA World Show 2022 Open and Novice Amateur Western Pleasure; Lot 104 – HOOS GOT MOXIE (AQHA/APHA) 2022 overo mare by HOT ONES ONLY, coming from North Carolina State University and More
Buyers can find information on How the Auctions Work at: https://prohorseservices.com/resources/
To obtain more information about entering or bidding on horses in the June INTERNET Auction contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email to [email protected] or call 855-272-3905.