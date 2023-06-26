BIDDING CLOSES JUNE 27 for June Internet Auction

LOTTA HQH FLASH

“Bidding is open now for more than 50 horses in the June INTERNET Auction. The bidding CLOSES on Tuesday evening, June 27th, beginning at 7:00 pm Eastern time,”announces Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “Buyers will find great horses for Reining, Ranch events, Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle, All-Around events, Halter, and Barrel Racing. The offering includes show horses, prospects, broodmares, and proven Trail Riding horses.”

Bidders can view the Internet Catalog, register to bid, and find contact information for sellers at: https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=500

The NEW ELITE SESSION features five horses offered as Lots 101 through 105. Sellers have made available x-rays and a veterinarian’s report for these horses so bidders can feel more comfortable about bidding on these horses. The offering includes AQHA, APHA, PHBA and PtHA registered horses with 10 DOUBLE REGISTERED AQHA/APHA horses.

Lot 103 – KEEPING IN TOUCH

The first session features proven show horses in Reining and Ranch events. In addition to the show horses, bidders will find prospects and broodmares. The offering includes Lot 206 – WIMPYS LIL SPOOKSTER (AQHA) Palomino gelding by Wimpys Little Colonel, NRHA $496 and shows in ranch riding, ranch horse roping, boxing and working ranch horse; Lot 202 – Moms Star (AQHA) 14.2 – 2019 ch.g. (Magnum Chic Dream, shown in NRHA Reining, Non-Pro friendly and could do well in Ranch events, plus others by GUNNERS SPECIAL NITE, SMOKING WHIZ and more. Enjoy the Summer with an experienced Trail Riding horse. Bidders will find a number of trail riding horses throughout the auction that include Lot 301 – KALISI, a fancy Friesian cross mare that is well broke to ride and has been ridden in parades, plus she has been with an Amish trainer for driving and will pull a buggy down the road and into town.

The Western Pleasure, English and All Around session features some proven AQHA, NSBA, APHA and PtHA show horses, including Lot 105 – LOTTA HQH FLASH (AQHA) mare by RL BEST OF SUDDEN, out of Ima Lotta Flash Too, with points in Halter and Working Western Rail, her dam is a producing full sister to LOTTO FLASH and half-sister to VESTED FAITH; Lot 103 – KEEPING IN TOUCH (AQHA/APHA/PtHA) gelding by A Touch Of Sudden, Top 10 APHA World Show 2022 Open and Novice Amateur Western Pleasure; Lot 104 – HOOS GOT MOXIE (AQHA/APHA) 2022 overo mare by HOT ONES ONLY, coming from North Carolina State University and More Halter Horses offered in the June Internet Auction include show horses, show prospects eligible for the major Futurities and well-bred broodmares featuring these horses: Lot 502 – STYLED EQUILIBRIUM (APHA) overo mare by HES STYLIN, APHA YOUTH WORLD CHAMPION Mare, sells open with filly at side by IM THE SECRET; Lot 508 – EDDIE V (AQHA) gelding by EVINCEBLE, won $3,032, Reserve Champion East Coast Halter Futurity, 4th Select World Show Weanling Gelding, started under saddle; Lot 510 – WR CRYSTAL COWGIRL (AQHA) 2022 mare by SECRET GUNFIGHTER, 3 Grand & 2 Reserve Championships earning 15 AQHA Open Halter points in 3 shows, qualified for 2023 AQHA World Show and More.

Buyers can find information on How the Auctions Work at: https://prohorseservices.com/resources/ The Professional Horse Services Internet auctions have now SOLD a total of 4,058 horses for $24,392,900. Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas.

To obtain more information about entering or bidding on horses in the

contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email to

[email protected]

or call

855-272-3905

.