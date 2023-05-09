Bruce Walquist Memorial Cover Fundraiser

Everyone in our horse industry is hurting from the loss of one of the truly best. Bruce was always there with a kind word, friendly ribbing or tip to help your ride. He was genuine in heart and faith and the outpouring of love you are seeing shows the lives he touched.

We want to do something to not only honor his incredible talent and heart but to also help raise funds for his family. Each year we hold back a couple of covers and as such we are planning a very special cover for our June Issue. We will be dedicating our cover and issue to the memory of Bruce Walquist. The cover and feature story will showcase his enormous impact on this industry. To raise funds for his family we are going to auction the opportunity to sponsor this cover in a package that includes a bonus Premium page 8-9 ad spread credit for the winning bidder.

The winning bidder may pay their donation either directly to the family or through the GoFundMe account that has been set up.

Auction opens now through May 16 5:00 MST

