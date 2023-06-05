Closing Tonight – Support the Walquist Family with an Amazing Gelding

Auction CLOSES TONIGHT, JUNE 5 for Walquist Family AQHA Gelding

“Bidding CLOSES MONDAY EVENING at 7:00 PM Central time for the fancy AQHA gelding offered by the Walquist family,” announces Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC, host for the auction. “The 3-year-old gelding, Shootin Strait, by Mechanic was bred, raised by Bruce Walquist and trained by Bruce and Craig Vicars. ALL PROCEEDS go to the Walquist Family. Auction services, radiographs, sale preparation and advertising have been donated.”

Bidding for this horse will close on Monday, June 5th at 7:00 pm. Central time.

To view the Internet catalog, request a bidder number, get x-rays and more information go to:

https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=498

THE HORSE – SHOOTIN STRAIT (AQHA) 2020 sorrel gelding (Mechanic x Lets Go Western) He is a Great All-Around prospect that is going well under saddle. His dam is a proven producer and full sister to 2-time World Champion, DRESS THIS.

CURRENT X-rays are available on request

The Walquist family lost their beloved husband and Dad due to injuries from a horse-related accident. The horse industry lost a talented trainer and respected judge. Many of us lost a true friend.

To obtain more information about bidding in this INTERNET Auction contact Mike or Stephanie Jennings, Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email [email protected] or call 855-272-3905.