Farewell to the Queen of Horsewomen

Photo: Homer Sykes / Alamy Stock Photo

Today, sadly it was announced that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral.



“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother.” share the new King, Charles. “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

One thing that undeniable about the Queen was she was a true and consummate horsewoman. Her love of horses was paramount throughout her life and she continued to ride daily up and through the pandemic’s strictest quarantines.

An accomplished breeder and keen study of bloodlines the Queen raised champion racehorses. Over the years her horses have won most of the major British races.

Perhaps most famous of the Queen’s horses was her beloved Burmese, a black RCMP Police Service Horse mare gifted to the Queen Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Burmese was reported to have been one of, if not, the Queen’s favourite horse. She was ridden for eighteen consecutive years for the Trooping the Colour from 1969 to 1986.

In her later years the Queen returned to her early love of ponies. She not only rode but bred and raised lovely native ponies. Her Shetland, rare Highland and Fell pony breeding programs helped preserve the traditional bloodlines in these native British breeds, making sure they were preserved. She was also a patron of the Fell Pony Society and Highland Pony Society.

Today we begin the process of saying goodbye to this incredible woman. Her devotion, strength, passion and quit wit only a few of the qualities we will greatly miss.

May she rest in peace surrounded by her beloved corgis, outstanding horses on ever lush pastures riding side by side with Philip.