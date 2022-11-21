Hez Blazin Trouble Crowned 2022 Farnam SuperHorse

Courtesy AQHA

During the past three weeks, the top exhibitors and their American Quarter Horses competed at the 2022 Farnam AQHA World Championship Show; AQHA Select World Championship Show, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan); Adequan® Level 2 Championships; and Nutrena Level 1 Champion of Champions classes. The show ended November 19 at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City. The 2022 Farnam AQHA Superhorse Award is the top honor at the Farnam AQHA World. The Farnam Superhorse title is awarded to the horse that earns the most points in three or more Level 3 events in three categories during the show.

The 2022 Farnam AQHA Superhorse is Hez Blazin Trouble owned by Bonnie Sheren of Studio City, California. The 2015 sorrel gelding, by RL Best Of Sudden and out of Troubles A Blazin, was bred by Stanley and Susan Scott of Ocala, Florida. In the Superhorse race, Hez Blazin Trouble earned 44 points and was shown by AQHA Professional Horsemen Jason Martin of Pilot Point, Texas; Ross Roark of Andrews, Texas; and Sarah Hauer of Pilot Point, Texas. Hez Blazin Trouble won the world champion titles in senior western riding and performance halter geldings, the bronze world champion title in senior trail and was a finalist in senior hunter under saddle. Hez Blazin Trouble received an original Lisa Perry bronze and a $30,000 Cimarron award certificate, good toward the purchase of a Cimarron trailer.

The 2022 Reserve Farnam AQHA Superhorse Nothin But Nett, is owned by Susan Johns of Scottsdale, Arizona. The 2017 brown stallion, by Machine Made and out of KM Hot Number, was bred by Bret and Candy Parrish from Pavo, Georgia. Nothin But Nett earned 38 points and was shown by AQHA Professional Horsewoman Deanna Searles from Scottsdale, Arizona; AQHA Professional Horseman Jeffrey Pait of Aiken, South Carolina; and Rusty Green of Ocala, Florida. Nothin But Nett earned the world champion titles in junior western riding and performance halter stallions, fourth place in junior trail and fifth in junior western pleasure. The Reserve Farnam AQHA Superhorse receives a prize package that includes $10,000.

Placing third is Hot Lopin Lily, owned by Caroline Cavallo of Gillespie, Illinois. The 2017 bay mare, by RL Best Of Sudden and out of Shes A Lopin Machine, was bred by Twylla Lynn Brown from Perry, Missouri. Hot Lopin Lily earned 35 points and was shown by AQHA Professional Horsemen Blake Weis of Pilot Point, Texas, and Ross Roark of Andrews, Texas. Hot Lopin Lily was the world champion in junior trail, reserve world champion in performance halter mares, third in junior western riding and was a finalist in junior western pleasure.

Placing fourth is Strutin To The Blues, owned by Rodger Call of Midway, Utah. The 2016 gray gelding, by Strutin On The Range and out of Dance To The Blues, was bred by Olivia Hoecker from Alachua, Florida. Strutin To The Blues earned 31.5 points and was shown by AQHA Professional Horseman Chuck Briggs of Azle, Texas, and Brian Holmes of Purcell, Oklahoma. Strutin To The Blues was the world champion in senior hunter hack, placed third in senior working hunter, fourth in senior pleasure driving, seventh in senior hunter under saddle and 10th in aged geldings.

Placing fifth is Snap It Send It, owned by Evon M. Werner of Paradise Valley, Arizona. The 2016 gray mare, by VS Code Red and out of Snap Krackle Pop, was bred by Twylla Lynn Brown from Perry, Missouri. Snap It Send It earned 25 points and was shown by AQHA Professional Horsemen Blake Weis of Pilot Point, Texas, and Jeffery Pait of Aiken, South Carolina. Snap It Send It won the reserve world champion title in senior western riding, placed fourth in performance halter mares, and ninth in senior trail and senior western pleasure.

The third- through fifth-place Farnam AQHA Superhorses each receive $2,500.

About the Farnam AQHA World

The Farnam AQHA World, Adequan® Select World and Adequan® Level 2 Championships are the premier events in the equine industry for amateur, Select amateur and open exhibitors. The show includes Level 3 and Adequan® Level 2 classes, as well as Nutrena Level 1 Champion of Champions classes. The shows feature over three weeks of exciting competition, educational opportunities and a bountiful trade show. For more information, visit www.aqha.com/worldshow .

About the Sponsors

