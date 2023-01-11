January Internet Auction catalog available Now & Last Call to Enter

For Immediate Release January 9, 2023 – Round Hill, Virginia. Pictured above is Lot 413 – GOODRIDE FOR CERTAIN

“The Internet Catalog is posted for the January INTERNET Auction, which is the 54th Annual Mid Winter Sale in January for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. Bidding will open on January 22nd and close on January 24th,” states Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “The January Internet Auction features proven show horses, prospects and broodmares, as well as trail riding horses.”

To view the catalog, register and register to bid go to:

https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=488

The FINAL entry deadline is January 12th. Find Entry forms and information at: https://prohorseservices.com/2022/2023-january-internet-auction-54th-annual-mid-winter-sale/

The January Mid Winter Auction offers sessions for • Reining, Cutting, Ranch and Cow Horses; Western Pleasure • Trail Riding Horses • Barrel Horses • Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle and All-Around Horses • Halter Horses

Lot 401 – RC WOWED ME

Entries include proven show horses and well-bred prospects: Lot 101 – KLB SHE GOT LEGS(AQHA) 2019 mare by In Like Flinn, Winner 2022 EPRHA Futurity Open Level 1&2 Champion, & Semi-finalist NRHA Futurity; Lot 102 – DMM Legendary (AQHA) 2020 gelding by Secrets of a Legend, Shown in 2022 WCHA Versatility Stakes in the Ranch pattern, Rail and conformation, All Around Prospect; Lot 301 – DAZZLED BY A FLING (AQHA) 2015 ch.m. by A Streak of Fling, Winning in 1D and 2D; Lot 401 – RC WOWED ME (APHA) 2017 gelding by The Wow Factor, NSBA World Champion & APHA Honor Roll in Hunter Under Saddle; Lot 402 – MAKIN ME DOMINATE (APHA) 2021 mare by Makin Me Willy Wild, Started under saddle; Lot 413 – GOODRIDE FOR CERTAIN(AQHA) 2019 mare by VS Goodride, Going well in Western Pleasure and Trail; Lot 501 – LOAFERZ(AQHA / APHA) 2022 stallion by Execute, 2022 APHA RESERVE OPEN WORLD CHAMPION SBP, Earned $3,032.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. The Pro Horse Services INTERNET Auction platform has SOLD over 3,860 horses for more than $23,337,300.

To obtain more information about entering or bidding on horses in the January INTERNET Auctionscontact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905.