Jon Barry Benefit Auction

A benefit auction is being held to raise funds for Jon Barry following a bad horse accident. The auction is being hosted by the Champion Horse Sales site and is running now and beings closing 12/21/2022 at 5PM CST.

“The kindness and generosity of the horsemen and horsewomen in our industry is amazing. Each of these stallion owners have donated a breeding with chute fee included as a fundraiser for Jon Barry’s medical care” shared Karen Boxell via the auction site.

“Any shipping fees are NOT included and other special fees may apply per each individual stallion’s contract and are the responsibility of the mare owner.”

“Jon was in a bad horse accident and was care flighted to a hospital in St Louis. Every breeding you buy will certainly have an extra special meaning to Jon and his family.”

The funds raised from this auction will help pay the high medical bills incurred and his time away from work.

The auction features 25 of the leading stallions in the industry:

Allocate Your Assets, Bank On The Best, Batt Man, Best Get Your Wallet, Blazing Hot, Enticed, Fiire N Ice, Gone Viral, Good Better Best, Hay Goodlookn, Heart Stoppin, I Am The Party, Ima Platinum Dream, Its A Southern Thing, Lazy Loper, Mr Zippos Good Bar, The Lopin Machine, Un Forgettable, Unbridle Your Dreams, VS Code Blue, VS Code Red, VS Flatline, VS Goodride, VS Phantom Code & VS The Fireman

We continue to hold Jon in our thoughts and prayers and wish him a complete recovery.

Please consider purchasing your stallion fees through this auction which can be found at:

https://championhorsesales.com/auctions/category/2022-jon-barry-crisis-fundraiser