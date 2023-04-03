Kent Ray Taylor Sponsors $5000 Added “Never Have I Ever” Won More Than $1000 Novice Horse Non-Pro 3 & Over Class at The Premier

Photos by Kirstie Marie Photography

Kent Ray Taylor continues to give generously to the show industry. His latest donation will be presented at The Premier show May 26 – June 3rd at the Kentucky Horse Park.

The $5000 added class will run May 31st, for Non-Pros riding novice horses that have not won more than $1000. Aptly named, the “Never Have I Ever Won More Than $1000” class is named after Kent Ray’s exceptional western pleasure mare, Never Have I Ever.

Kent Ray Taylor and Never Have I Ever have started their year off with circuit championships in Select Western Pleasure both the Prairie Classic and Sun Circuit and Madonna and RJ King won the circuit at both shows in the Senior Western Pleasure as well.



Kent Ray is looking forward to showing at The Premier this year for the first time. We wish him, his team and all of his horses the best of luck!