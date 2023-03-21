Pro Horse Service adds Elite Session to April Internet Auction

Enter Horses Now for the April Internet Auction

“Entries are open for the April INTERNET Auction for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. Bidding will open on April 10th and close on April 12th,” announces Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC.

Recent auctions have shown STRONG RESULTS. In the March, January and December Auctions Pro Horse Services SOLD 127 Horses for $876,200

• Top Horse $55,600

• Top 5 Average • $32,140

• Top 10 Average • $24,970

NEW ELITE SESSION – To offer quality horses with more detailed information provided by sellers to make buyers feel comfortable paying a “top market price” for the horses. The Elite Session will be offered at the beginning of each auction.

REQUIRED – X-rays, Vet report and high-quality photos and videos

The primary entry deadline is March 27th. Entries received by this date will have the advantage of more promotion including digital magazines for Pleasure, All Around and Reining markets, as well as more social media posts and emails to the extensive Pro Horse Services email list including the “Big Email Blast” which goes to more than 200,000 additional email addresses.

Find Entry forms and information at: https://prohorseservices.com/2023/2023-april-internet-auction/

The April Auction offers sessions for

• Reining, Cutting, Ranch and Cow Horses; Western Pleasure

• Trail Riding Horses • Barrel Horses • Halter Horses

• Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle and All-Around Horses

Early entry – AJ TheseIronsRFormal – 2014 mare by Theses Irons Are Hot, Open and Amateur ROM with 41.4 AQHA points in Hunter Under Saddle and Hunt Seat Equitation.

Markel Horse Insurance is offering Fall of the Hammer immediate all risk mortality and theft coverage on horses for 24-hours after the close of the Horse auctions.

GET AN ONLINE QUOTE – https://www.markelinsurance.com/horse-mortality/get-a-quote?utm_source=prohorseservices.com&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=prohorseservices-2022&utm_content=logo-banner

Mike and Stephanie Jennings feed and recommend ProElite Feed, a Premium Horse Feed.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. The Pro Horse Services INTERNET Auction platform has SOLD over 4,033 horses for more than $24,240,050.

To obtain more information about entering or bidding on horses in the April INTERNET Auctionscontact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email [email protected] or call 855-272-3905.