Shop for Your New Horse in the March Internet Auction Now.

“If you are looking for that new horse for this Spring take a look in the March INTERNET Auction catalog with more than 40 Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. Bidding will open on March 12th and close on March 14th,” states Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “The March Internet Auction features proven show horses, prospects and broodmares, as well as trail riding horses.”

To view the catalog, register and register to bid go to:

https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=488

The March INTERNET Winter Auction offers sessions for • Ranch, Reining, Cutting, and Cow Horses • Trail Riding Horses • Barrel Horses • Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle and All-Around Horses • Halter Horses

Lot 101 – REDO MY VOODOO

Entries include proven show horses and well-bred prospects: Lot 101 – REDO MY VOODOO (AQHA) gelding by Shiners Voodoo Dr, AQHA Champion, NRHA $513, 106 AQHA points in Ranch Riding, Ranch Trail, Halter, Performance Halter; Lot 104 – READY FOR PLATINUM (AQHA) gelding by Platinum Vintage, Ready to show in Ranch Riding and Reining and also a great trail horse; Lot 401 – IM WILLY HOT STUFF (AQHA) mare by Winnies Willy, shown in Level 1 Green and Jr. Western Pleasure with many wins and started in Showmanship and Trail; Lot 410 – FLAT OUT ICONIC (AQHA) gelding by VS Flatline, has a solid foundation and will make a really nice All Around horse;Lot 501 – FG A TRU FELLA (AQHA) stallion by Mr Yella Fella, AQHA World Champion, Congress Champion, Multiple World & Reserve World Champion Sire. Sells with Frozen Semen; Lot 502 – FR PLAYMAKER (AQHA) mare by CR Peacemaker, Open Halter ROM, 9th World Show Weanling Mare, 12 points, with 6 Grands.

Bidders can shop more horses sired by Cool Addiction, Dirty Callahan, Extremely Hot Chips, FG Rising Star, Gone Viral, Good Better Best, Good to the Max, No Doubt Im Lazy, Only Blue Sky, Original Cowboy, Sirprizerized, Telasecret, The Lopin Machine, Unforgettable and More.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. The Pro Horse Services INTERNET Auction platform has SOLD over 4,002 horses for more than $24,045,900.

To obtain more information about entering or bidding on horses in the March INTERNET Auctions contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905.