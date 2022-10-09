Show Horse Today 2022 Congress Issue

Show Horse Today’s much anticipated Congress Issue is live. On the cover is Congress and World Champion HUS mare Withoutyoualbeblue. She has earned major titles in the show arena, and is now a Congress and NSBA World and Reserve World Champion dam. Beretta is returning to the pen at the 2022 Congress and we are excited to introduce her and her owners, Rakan Quarter Horses to our readers.

Also in this issue you will find our Secrets of the Trade (Show) with our must visit booths for Congress shopping and our digital version of the beloved Million Dollar Congress Stallion Avenue. We have all the Congress stallion specials in one place! We have a fantastic article on getting your game face on, with advice from top professionals and non-pros to help you get in the head space to compete and win at the highest levels.

Roan Horse Today introduces the new Roan to Riches stallion sale and futurity and Lynn Palm has part two of her Golden Rules of Groundwork.

All this and much, much more!!!!