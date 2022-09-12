Show Horse Today 2022 Reader’s Choice Results Issue

Show Horse Today’s Readers Choice Results Issue is one our readers look forward to all year long. With more than 65,000 votes cast in 2022 you have chosen your winners!

On the cover is your winner for Best Tail Extension and Silver for Best New Business, Head to Tail Boutique. Formerly, Kathy Williams Tails, under new owner Kelley Mundrick Martin, this business has grown while maintaining the stellar reputation. We take a closer look at their journey.

We share the details of the three charities you chose as the best and what makes their work worth your votes and dollars. Dana has a great article on fixing your horse’s weaker side. Lynn Palm shares her Golden Rules for groundwork and we showcase more from the ARHA World Show in Roan Horse Today.

Lastly, we have a beautiful showcase gallery of images from the NSBA World Show taken by Rachel Griffin Photography for Show Horse Today.

It is an awesome issue!!!