We are so thrilled to present our Show Horse Today 2023 Color Breed Issue. On the cover is LEGEND aka Dimensions Got Style, the sire of the future for Hokana Performance Horses. LEGEND continues the legacy of his champion sire Invested Dimensions and his multiple champion producing dam, Shes A Golden Zippo. This stallion is the full package and proves that color can be the cherry on the top.

We have a great article “Predicting the Rainbow – Understanding Color Genetic Tests” to help you decode all the abbreviations and learn how to put that knowledge to use when predicting foal color chances. We also look at the advantages to showing a Color Breed horse in the Color of Money, a guide to color stallion incentive programs and futurities.

Dana Hokana has a great article on overcoming fear so you can become a confident rider and Lynn Palm has tips to teach your horse to back on a loose lead. Roan Horse Today highlights their year end award winners and in our Show Off we share some very special wedding photos by Impulse Photography.