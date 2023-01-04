Show Horse Today Dec/January 2023 Stallion Issue

We are excited to present our Dec/January Stallion Issue of Show Horse Today. On the Cover is the hot, young, multiple Congress and World Champion sire Makin Me Willy Wild. With his oldest foals born in 2019, Geoffrey is “Makin” dreams come true.

We have an in depth look at how technology is changing the breeding industry in Test Tube Foals and we have a gorgeous showcase of the hottest stallions standing for 2023.

Dana Hokana shares a phenomenal article for every horseman. Ride the Horse in Front of You, Not the One You Wish You Had! is an article that really could be the game changer for your 2023 season.

We have the latest news from The American Roan Horse Association, a great training tip from Lynn Palm and stunning candids from the AQHA World Show. All this and much, much more!