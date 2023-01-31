VS GoodRide Sold to Kathy Tobin

Congratulations to Kathy Tobin on her purchase of VS GoodRide from the Gower family.

The Gower family shared the news in an announcement this morning.

“Ms. Tobin is not new to stallion ownership. She owns some great stallions such as “Allocate Your Assets” and “VS Code Blue” so Boss will fit right in with her program. VS GoodRide will remain standing at Highpoint Performance Horses for the 2023 breeding season.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank, first and foremost, all the breeders! You all are amazing! I appreciate that you spent your hard earned money on the breeding of your outstanding mares to Boss. He would not be where he is today without all of you.

I would also like to thank Highpoint for taking such great care of Boss. Boss was born and raised at Highpoint which made this experience even that much more special. Christi, Jason, Charlie took care of Boss like he was their own and I appreciated that very much.

My family and I have met so many wonderful people on this stallion ownership journey and i am very grateful for that. Please note that I will be Boss’s biggest fan and I still want to hear about all the babies. I will be cheering for every single one.

Again, thank you for the support over the years and remember to make every ride, a GOODRIDE.”

Sincerely,

Tracy, Brenda, Cole, Dane & Kade

(The Gower Family)