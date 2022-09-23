WAY TO BATTLE: DONATE BLOOD IN SUPPORT OF BRADY MARTIN at 2022 Congress

AAQHC

The Ohio Quarter Horse Association and the Ohio Amateur Quarter Horse Association are hosting a blood drive in support of Brady Martin October 15th, 16th, 21st, and 22nd at the 2022 All American Quarter Horse Congress.

The blood drive in support of Brady follows on the heels of a highly successful blood drive at the 2022 NSBA World Show.

Brady has High Risk Pre-B Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. He also has an extremely rare mutation that has only been seen 64 times in the world in a span of almost 20 years.

Brady’s mom, Kristin Martin, has been educating the community about the national shortage of blood and platelet products, and the horse community has stepped up to help fill the void. Attendees at the All American Quarter Horse Congress will have four dates to choose from to donate, and if blood donation isn’t possible, others can use the QR code on the flyer to make a monetary donation.

Contact information about the event can be found on the flyer, and the journey of the Martin family can be followed on the Facebook page, Way To Battle.

Sign up for donation slots here: https://linktr.ee/aaqhcblooddrive

Donors will be entered in a raffle ro win a range of prizes from generous vendors at the Congress! Prizes range from clothing to saddle pads to parking passes for the 2023 All American Quarter Horse Congress.