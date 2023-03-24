Zippos Sensation & Call Me A Cowboy top Breeders’ Trust charts for 2022

Courtesy APHA Journal

APHA phenom Zippos Sensation has continued his leading sire legacy well after his own passing in 2016, and he was once again named Breeders’ Trust Leading Sire for 2022. This marks the stallion’s 22ndconsecutive claim to the title.

Call Me A Cowboy was the 2022 Breeders’ Trust Leading Earner, cementing the top spot with 939 points worth a payout of $7,841. He was the No. 2 leading earner for the Breeders’ Trust in 2021, and also claimed the 2022 No. 1 Masters Amateur award with exhibitor Jamie Ross.

Breeders’ Trust point values for 2022 remained nearly unchanged from the previous year, coming in at $8.35 per point. Breeders’ Trust payout checks will be mailed the week of March 27.

2022 Breeders’ Trust Leading Sire: Zippos Sensation

1993 sorrel overo stallion by Zippo Pine Bar (QH) and out of Satin N Lace

Breeder: Joe Bachmuth, Cullman, Alabama

Owner: Simons Show Horses LLC, Aubrey, Texas

No. 1 Breeders’ Trust Leading Sire for 22 consecutive years.

62 foals earned 2652 eligible points and $24,844.39. Of his 1,052 registered foals, 704 are Breeders’ Trust nominated.

2022 Breeders’ Trust Leading Earner: Call Me A Cowboy

2014 brown tobiano gelding by The Original Cowboy and out of Call Me Sister

Nominator: Marylyn Caliendo, Pilot Point, Texas

Owner: Robert & Patricia Ross, Grayslake, Illinois

Stallion Subscriber: Simons Show Horses LLC, Aubrey, Texas

Owned by Robert and Patricia Ross since 2017, Call Me A Cowboy earned 939 points in 2022 and a payout of $7,841.72.

