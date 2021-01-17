Top Horses Sell in January Internet Auctions

“Over 50 Quarter Horses, Appaloosas and Paints are offered in January INTERNET Auctions. Bidding will close on January 19 and 21,” announces Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “Entries include outstanding show horses, prospects, broodmares and stallions, as well as, some great trail riding horses.”

To view the auction catalogs and register to bid go to: https://internethorseauctions.com/index.php

STYLISH REYS

The January INTERNET Auction – Day One – will close on Tuesday January 19th.This auction features sessions for Reining, Ranch, Barrel and Cow Horses and Trail Riding horses includes proven Cow Horse, Reining, Ranch Riding and Performance Halter horse: Lot 103 – STYLISH REYS – 2016 AQHA stallion by Mr Playin Stylish, earned $14,800 NRCHA, 2019 NRCHA Non Pro Futurity an 2020 NRCHA Celebration Of Champions Non Pro Derby Top 10, CRCA Drought Buster Non Pro Derby Champion, NRCHA Hackamore Classic Non Pro Ltd Derby Champion; Lot 101 – CP SHININ DONNIE – 2017 AQHA mare by Shinin Joe, Reserve Champion 2 Reining Futurities earning $1,422; Lot 102 – THE DEBONAIR KID – 2013 AQHA gelding by De Renzo, ROM, points in Ranch Riding and Barrel Racing, AQHA Superior Performance Halter, AQHA World show 3rd in Open Performance geldings and 11th in level 2 Junior Barrels; LOT 201 – A TEXANS VIEW – 2017 black and white Spotted Draft gelding (16.3 hands) Extensive Ranch, Roping and Trail Riding experience, gentle for any rider. Bidders will also find more prospects, by STEVIE REY VON, Shine Chic Shine, Whizkey On The Rocks, Dealin Dirty and more.

KM BEST BE SLOW

The January INTERNET Auction – Day Two will close on Thursday January 21st and offers sessions for Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle, All Around and Halter Horses. The Pleasure and All Around session features Lot 401 – KODAK MOMENT OQH – 2003 AQHA mare by Ima Soul Mate, 2-Time AQHA Reserve World Champion in Open & Amateur Jumping. Comes with paid breeding to Iron Enterprise. Bred to GOOD BETTER BEST, Lot 402 – KM BEST BE SLOW – 2013 AQHA mare by RL BEST OF SUDDEN, shown in Western Pleasure, trail and horsemanship and dam of 1 foal; Lot 412 – JDZS GOOD N HOT – 2015 AQHA Stallion by ZIPPOS MR GOOD BAR, show or breeding prospect with a Great Western Pleasure pedigree, 60 days professional training plus ridden more at home; Lot 414 – SHEZA VSLOPINMACHINE – 2018 AQHA mare by THE LOPIN MACHINE and out of VS REVITALYZED, a DAUGHTER of VITAL SIGNS ARE GOOD, 16.1 hands with 30 days professional training, Hunter Under Saddle prospect and more show horses, prospects and broodmares sired by CERTAIN POTENTIAL, EXTREMELY HOT CHIPS, HOT ONES ONLY, THE ROCK, RED WHITE N GOOD, SKY BLUE WALKER.

The DebonairKid

The Halter Horse Session features Quarter Horse, Paint and Appaloosas that are top show horses, prospects broodmares and stallions including: Lot 502 – FG HES TOTALLY A KID – 2017 AQHA gelding by Image Of Kid, 2020 AQHA World Show Level 2 Champion Amateur 3 Year Old Geldings. 2019 Level 2 Reserve Champion. Open & Amateur Superior Halter. Ready to show; Lot 501 – CHROMED UP GLAMOUR – 2016 AQHA palomino mare by Chromed Up, PHBA Reserve World Champion 2 Year-old Mare and started under saddle; LOT 518 – CLASSIC INTENTION – 2016 gelding by My Intention, AQHYA World Champion Youth Yearling Gelding and started under saddle; LOT 503 – DMM ELUSIVE MR – 2018 AQHA stallion by Mr Elusive, 2020 AQHA World Show Level 2 Champion in Open 2YO Halter Stallion and Top Ten in Level 3 with good movement to ride, plus others sired by MR ELUSIVE, I GOTTA COOL SECRET, TELASECRET, ECREDIBLE, IKON, HEZA SECRET AGENT, RH MR IMPRINT (APHA), EL ANTE, TE COOLEST (ApHC), Xtreme Ambition (APHA) and more.

Find more information on How the Auctions Work, sellers and buyers can go to: https://prohorseservices.com/

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. The Pro Horse Services INTERNET Auction platform has SOLD over 2,840 horses for more than $12,245,800.

To obtain more information about entering or bidding on horses in the December INTERNET Auctions contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905.