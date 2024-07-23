AQHYA WORLD SHOW PATTERNS POSTED

The AQHYA World Championship Show is the world’s largest, single-breed world championship horse show open exclusively to youth exhibitors 18 years and younger. Hosted at Oklahoma State Fair Park in Oklahoma City from July 31, 2024 – August 11, 2024.

if you are heading to the AQHYA World Show it is time to pull out your highlighters and get working on the patterns! Even if you are not competing it is a great idea to save these patterns for your home practice. Even taking small elements from patterns at this level can really help a rider strive for greatness!

