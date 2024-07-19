Featured Today Today's Shows 

Welcome to the Newest AQHA Judges!

 The American Quarter Horse Association Executive Committee recently approved new judges that will be held to the highest standards when judging American Quarter Horses at AQHA-approved events.

 The following judge applicants were approved by the AQHA Judges Committee to attend the 2024 judges qualifying exam in May. Based on their test scores and additional criteria set by the Judges Committee, a list of prospective new judges was reviewed and approved by the AQHA Executive Committee, making these individuals eligible to judge AQHA-sanctioned shows effective immediately upon completing their orientation. Their names have been added to the approved list of AQHA judges at www.aqha.com/judges-lists.All-Around:

  • Christie Arrington of Graceville, FloridaMatthew Claypool of Xenia, OhioMichael Colvin of Union Bridge, MarylandJason Contreras of Sanger, CaliforniaCarmen Mayabb of Ocala, FloridaStephanie McConnell of New Trenton, Indiana

    • Progressive All-Around:

  • Amber Clark of Jefferson, OhioKevin Hood of Penrose, Colorado

    • International:

  • Rikke Benjaminsen of Aspach, AustriaDora Gocze of Brande, Midtjylland, Denmark

    • Roping:

  • Clay Logan of Granbury, TexasMarty Simper of Tremonton, Utah

    • Cutting:

  • Joe Ammann of Westmoreland, Kansas

    • Halter:

  • Mitch Leonarski of Williamstown, New Jersey

    • Team Penning/Ranch Sorting:

  • Joe Ammann of Westmoreland, Kansas

    • Reining:

  • Eugenio Latorre of Palautordera, Barcelona, SpainJared Leclair of Tioga, Texas

    • Level 1:

  • Makenzie Knipe of Canyon, Texas

    • Versatility Ranch Horse:

  • Ryan Cole of Downs, KansasBecky George of Hockley, TexasJamieson Gross of Lee’s Summit, MissouriShannon Curl-Holbin of Vero Beach, FloridaSylvia Katschker of Feldkirchen, AustriaValerie Kearns of Richmond, IllinoisDarren Miller of Corrales, New MexicoMorgan Pennington of Sedalia, Colorado

    • Working Cow Horse:

  • Eugenio Latorre of Palautordera, Barcelona, Spain

    • To learn how to apply to be an AQHA judge, visit www.aqha.com/become-a-judge. For more information on how all of your favorite classes at AQHA shows are judged, visit www.aqhuniversity.com.AQHA news and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more information visit www.aqha.com/news or tune into our Podcast, “Let’s Talk AQHA.

