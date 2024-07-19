Welcome to the Newest AQHA Judges!

The American Quarter Horse Association Executive Committee recently approved new judges that will be held to the highest standards when judging American Quarter Horses at AQHA-approved events.

The following judge applicants were approved by the AQHA Judges Committee to attend the 2024 judges qualifying exam in May. Based on their test scores and additional criteria set by the Judges Committee, a list of prospective new judges was reviewed and approved by the AQHA Executive Committee, making these individuals eligible to judge AQHA-sanctioned shows effective immediately upon completing their orientation. Their names have been added to the approved list of AQHA judges at www.aqha.com/judges-lists .All-Around:

Christie Arrington of Graceville, FloridaMatthew Claypool of Xenia, OhioMichael Colvin of Union Bridge, MarylandJason Contreras of Sanger, CaliforniaCarmen Mayabb of Ocala, FloridaStephanie McConnell of New Trenton, Indiana

Amber Clark of Jefferson, OhioKevin Hood of Penrose, Colorado

Rikke Benjaminsen of Aspach, AustriaDora Gocze of Brande, Midtjylland, Denmark

Clay Logan of Granbury, TexasMarty Simper of Tremonton, Utah

Joe Ammann of Westmoreland, Kansas

Mitch Leonarski of Williamstown, New Jersey

Eugenio Latorre of Palautordera, Barcelona, SpainJared Leclair of Tioga, Texas

Makenzie Knipe of Canyon, Texas

Ryan Cole of Downs, KansasBecky George of Hockley, TexasJamieson Gross of Lee’s Summit, MissouriShannon Curl-Holbin of Vero Beach, FloridaSylvia Katschker of Feldkirchen, AustriaValerie Kearns of Richmond, IllinoisDarren Miller of Corrales, New MexicoMorgan Pennington of Sedalia, Colorado

Progressive All-Around:
International:
Roping:
Cutting:
Halter:
Team Penning/Ranch Sorting:
Reining:
Level 1:
Versatility Ranch Horse:
Working Cow Horse: