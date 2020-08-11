August Reader’s Choice Issue of Show Horse Today

Our August Reader’s Choice Awards Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE! Featured on the cover is the your choice for Best Equine Charity, The NSBA Foundation’s Heroes on Horses.

In this issue you will find the results of our incredible popular PleasureHorse.com/Show Horse Today Reader’s Choice Awards. With over 50K votes cast in 2020, you came out to share the love with the businesses, products, horses and people that make this industry so special.

In Heart of Gold we share the story behind Dana Hokana, your 6x winner for Best Clinician. We also look at Award winners Mike and Stephanie Jennings of Professional Horse Services with Leave it to the Pros.

Our Fashion Pro Wendy shares tips for dressing as a Select, Julie our Grooming Pro has ideas for wound care and Terry our Tack Pro talks about storing your pads. SmartPak Ask the Vet talks about thrush and our Why it Matters features your gold award winner for Best Equine Photographer, Kirstie Marie.

All this and SO MUCH MORE!