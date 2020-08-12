More Great Reasons to Show at the Arizona Fall Championship Circuits

Arizona Fall Championship and Pinnacle Circuits to Offer Four Youth Divisions at the Fall Circuits in Addition to New Futurities and a new Schedule.

More Youth Classes — More Awards

Small Fry will show once. 11 & Under will show 2 times during the Arizona Fall Championship and 1 time during the Pinnacle Circuit. 11 & Under is now AQHA Approved.



Buckles will be awarded to Champions in both Small Fry and 11 & Under, along with ribbons for 1st through 9th. The High Point Small Fry Walk/Trot 9 & Under and the High Point 11 & Under Champions will each receive a Az. Fall Championship Trophy.

The 12-14 and the 15-18 youth divisions will run throughout the horse show with their classes being held on the same days as the amateur and select divisions for those classes.



AN UPDATED CLASS SCHEDULE AND CLASS NUMBERS LIST WILL BE POSTED SOON ON THE ARIZONA FALL CHAMPIONSHIPS WEBSITE

Example: The Youth, Amateur, and Select Horsemanship classes will all run on the days listing Horsemanship. L1 Youth, L1 Amateur and L1Select classes for Pleasure and Horsemanship follow the Equitation classes.

Important Schedule and Format Changes

With the cancelation of Congress, record numbers of exhibitors have changed their show schedule and are heading to Arizona this September. In response, the Cinch AZ Fall Championship and Pinnacle Circuit promise to be a 10-day horse show spectacular. Show management has worked creatively to adjust the schedule to meet the needs of exhibitors and offer a full slate of Futurities with generous added money.

The format has changed to showing 2 times to 3 judges during the Fall Championship and showing once to 4 judges for the Pinnacle Circuit. Cow horses will show 2 times to 2 judges during the Pinnacle Circuit. There are Circuit Awards for each, along with over-all high point and best of show awards. The majority of classes will be held indoors with 4 climate controlled arenas.

New To Schedule:

Working Hunter classes have been added.

FUTURITIES:

Full Slate of Futurities in Pleasure, Hunt Seat, Western Riding, Trail and Ranch Riding.

Visit https://azfallchampionship.com/futurities/

for the full list and added money details.

Show In Safety and Comfort

Show management is working closely with the City of Scottsdale and WestWorld to ensure all COVID-19 safety protocols are maintained. Outdoor facilities and stall areas at WestWorld are well spaced to naturally promote social distancing. The four voluminous, climate control arenas are ideal for minimizing risk. Exhibitors can use HorseShow Tracker for entires and result, eliminating almost all need to spend time in the show office.

Masks

At present (August 11) The City of Scottsdale requires the wearing of a mask in all indoor public spaces. Show Management will be upholding all local ordinances that are in effect at the time of the show.