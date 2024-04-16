APHA & NSBA Foundation Honor Heroes on Horses at the 2024 APHA World Show

Active and retired military veterans will be honored as part of the NSBA Foundation Heroes on Horses Walk-Jog Western Pleasure class at the 2024 APHA World Championship Show. The event takes place July 4 at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas. It is jointly hosted by APHA and the National Snaffle Bit Association Foundation.

You’re invited to join APHA and NSBA on July 4 for a complimentary lunch, Parade of Heroes and to support the competitors as they compete in the NSBA Heroes on Horses Walk-Jog Western Pleasure class.

A “boot camp” with professional horsemen on July 3 is offered to participating veterans, as well. To be eligible for the Heroes on Horses class, participants must be active military, a retired veteran or a disabled veteran participating in Path Intl. Equine Services for Heroes program or have a Department of Veteran Affairs disability rating.

View full eligibility criteria at nsba.com/heroes-on-horses.

“The National Snaffle Bit Association Foundation and the American Paint Horse Association look forward to partnering in order to grow the opportunities for U.S. veterans to compete and be recognized within the horse show community,” NSBA Executive Director Stephanie Lynn said. “Recognizing the benefits and value of the horse in regard to physical and therapeutic support, the NSBA is committed to pursuing and growing the offering of the Heroes on Horses platform across the country. Heroes on Horses brings our veterans together for the camaraderie, to give purpose to those who have lost their way, to heal the wounded spirits, for the passion we share for the horse and, mostly, to honor the mission-driven men and women who have served our country so we can live our passion: showing horses.”

More than $1.5 million in cash and prizes will be awarded at the 2024 APHA World Show, which takes place June 21-July 7, 2024. Enter by 5 p.m. the day before the event takes place; pre-entries are due May 15 for the best rates.

More info: apha.com/world-show-home

Questions? [email protected]

