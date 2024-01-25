Get Ready to Gallop

Gallop Auction Presents an Amazing Stallion Line Up for A Great Cause!

For a very long time Gumz Farms have faithfully donated and supported the annual Gallop Stallion Services Auction which will take place this Sunday. “It is a great opportunity to help kids in need” shared Amy Gumz. Services for all their stallions; Its A Southern Thing, No Doubt Im Lazy and Enticed as well as many other leading sires are included in this auction to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Inland Northwest who provide temporary lodging, comfort, and support for families with critically ill or injured children accessing medical services.

In addition to the strong stallion line up they have some incredible non service items including; once in a lifetime trips and adventures to Hawaii, Cancun, Montana, white water rafting in Idaho, veterinary breeding services, show clothing, concert tickets art and more!

Gallops 2024 Annual Charity Stallion Services Auction is presented by Rhodes River Ranch. It will take place Sunday January 28th, 2024 at 12:00PM at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Airway Heights, WA. Online and phone bidding is available with all the details on their website www.gallopauction.com or for more Information you may call: (509) 990-4167

Great stallions and items are offered for a fantastic cause! The complete bidding line up is as follows:

#1. Surely A Pepto

#2. DGS TheEntertainer

#3. Invite The Artist

#4. Music Lovers’ Getaway ~ Upper-Level Seats to a choice of a Select U.S. Concert, 2-Night Stay for (2)

#5. VS Code Red

#6. Hay Goodlookn

#7. No Doubt Im Lazy

#8. VS Flatline

#9. Feel The Sting

#10. Heart of Hawaii ~ Luau, Daily Yoga, 4-night stay at Kauai Beach Resort & Spa for (2)

#11. Good Better Best

#12. Fiire N Ice

#13. Its A Southern Thing

#14. VS Goodride

#15. Batt Man

#16. Cancun Paradise Vacation – 5-Night Stay at the Westin Resort & Spa Cancun for (2)

#17. Blazing Hot

#18. Sail On Sailor

#19. Metallic Malice

#20. Inferno Sixty Six

#21. Enticed

#22. Woods’ Western Wear Amazing Show Jacket

#23. Catty Hawk

#24. Cool Ladys Man

#25. CFR Arete Gun

#26. CD Diamond

#27. Gunna Stop

#28. The Resort at Paws Up in Montana ~ Five-Star, All Inclusive, Vacation Package. Three day, Two-night complimentary stay in an exquisitely Luxury Meadow Home. Includes complimentary Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner as well as one half-day activity for two guest.

#29. Cats Merada

#30. Bank On The Best

#31. Metallic Cattack

#32. Gunner Dun It Again

#33. McKinlay & Peters Equine Hospital ‘Mare Breeding Package.’

#34. Cool Breeze

#35. Travelin Jonez

#36. Certainly A Vision

#37. Original Cowboy

#38. Northern Quest Resort & Casino – Look at this amazing, vibrant colored 2024 Pendleton Blanket – Prairie Rush Hour.

#39. Going To Call the Buffalos by Artist, Robert Duncan

#40. Hubba Hubba Huntin

#41. Mr Zippos Good Bar

#42. iStyle

#43. I Am The Party

#44. Northern Quest Resort & Casino’s ‘Getaway Package’ will include a (1) night stay Hotel Room, and Dining for (2).

#45. SJR Diamond Mist

#46. Sudden On The Rocks

#47. Smart Boons

#48. K-Diamond-K ‘Dude’ Ranch Package. Overnight stay in a hand-crafted log Lodge. All-Inclusive, one full day of activities for (2).

#49. My Chips Are Hott

#51. Mightty Mouse

#52. Cool Addiction

#53. Hells Canyon Wild River Jet Boat ride for (2). A (6) hour tour to which you will see the best of Hells Canyons, North Americas Deepest Gorge, in White Bird, Idaho.

#54. AlwaysShineYerGunsUp

#55. KR Gun Powder

#56. Caribbean Touchdown

#57. DGS Replicated