A Sudden Impulse Futurity Brings Out The Best

robynd 0 Comments

Photos by Shane Rux Photography

The World Equestrian Center in Ocala rolled out the red carpet to welcome horses and riders to the A Sudden Impulse Futurity and exhibitors responded by bringing the best horses in the industry.

A Sudden Impulse Futurity. Snippity Snap and Blake Weis for Kent Ray Taylor
Competition has been tough with deep classes. From the ranch to the rail, over fences or over poles the show is truly first class. A few of the big winners so far include:

  • Junior Western Pleasure – Start Ur Engines – Andy Cochran for Capital Quarter Horses
  • Non Pro Maturity Western Pleasure – VS Lady In Red – Kristen Galyean
  • Green HUS – CoolKrymsunLadyLike – Beth Case for Knapp QH
  • 3YO Open Western Pleasure – VS The Fireman – Aaron Moses for Kristen Galyean
  • Green Trail – WhiskeyMadeMeFrisky – Sara Simons for Andrea Stubblefield
  • 4 & Over Maiden Trail – Snippity Snap – Blake Weis for Kent Ray Taylor
  • 3YO Open HUS – Give Me A Good Alibi – Beth Case for Michelle and Sheila Bauer
  • 4/5 Non Pro Trail – SleepinIn TheStands – Gillian Chant
  • Green Western Riding – Snippity Snap – Blake Weis for Kent Ray Taylor
A Sudden Impulse Futurity. VS The Fireman and Aaron Moses for Kristen Galyean
Be sure to watch for our coverage on Saturday featuring the finals of the signature $100,000 3YO Maiden Western Pleasure Class!

To see the full results of the show so far CLICK HERE

Check out candids from the show below!

A Sudden Impulse Futurity Candids

