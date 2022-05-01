A Sudden Impulse Futurity Crowns Maiden Champion

On Saturday evening the finest maiden three year old western pleasure horses entered the Grand Arena in Ocala to compete for the $100,000 A Sudden Impulse Championship.

A Sudden Impulse Maiden Champion Aaron Moses on ShesGotAWayAboutHer. Photo by Shane Rux

Congratulations on beautiful class to all the incredible trainers, horses and owners. After the dust settled the results were:

Champion A Sudden Impulse $100,000 Maiden 3 Year Old Western Pleasure ShesGotAWayAboutHer and Aaron Moses taking home a check for $20,000 for owner G & S Performance Horses. Pebbles is sired by No Doubt I’m Lazy and out of RV Gifted Machine.

A Sudden Impulse Maiden Reserve Champion Brian Ale on Flying To The Moon. Photo by Shane Rux

Reserve Champion Flying To The Moon (Extremely Hot Chips) with and Brian Ale taking the check for $10,000 for owner Jeri Lockwood.

3rd place Deja Whoo and Angie Cannizzaro (The Lopin Machine) winning $8,000 for owners Scott & Linda Berwick.

4th place VS Enjoy The Ride (VS GoodRide) and Rusty Green winning $6,000 for Vincent Arnona.

5th place Gotta Go Viral (Gone Viral) and Brian Baker winning $4,000 for owner Patricia Abbott.

6th place Snack Attackk (Machine Made) and Katy Jo Zuidema winning $2,000 for owner Sarah Nimigan.

A Sudden Impulse Maiden 3rd place Deja Whoo and Angie Cannizzaro. Photo by Shane Rux

7th place Slow Like Molasses (Its A Southern Thing) and Jeff Long winning $1,800 for owners Ben & Dixie Susan.

8th place Yes No Maybe Soo (Allured To Chocolate) and Dustin Eickenhorst winning $1,700 for owner Kimber Mitchell.

9th place is S Dixie Highway (Lazy Loper) and RJ King winning $1,600 for owner Barry Tarp.

10th place Flatout Kool (VS Flatline) Jason English winning $1,300 for owner Susan VonEssen.

Congratulations to all the winners un this prestigious class.