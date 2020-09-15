September Show Horse Today

The September issue of Show Horse Today is Live! Featuring the gorgeous Bree Hokana and her mare Ima Blond investment on the cover, we dive into what makes this champion team such a golden pair.

In this issue we also introduce you to a fun new Heart & Sole contest from Rusty Brown Jewelry that honors both your heart horses and your amazing farriers. You will want to win these prize packages!

We have tips for preparing a Maiden futurity horse from Jay and Kristy Starnes, a look at the newest Quarter Million Dollar sire, Its A Southern Thing who had a spectacular NSBA World Show as a sire. Wendy our fashion pro has Showmanship outfit advice and Julie our grooming pro. offers tips to keep your horse’s legs and hooves at their best.

All this and SO MUCH MORE!!!