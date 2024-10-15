2024 Show Horse Today Style Issue

Our popular Style issue is live in time for the Fall Majors. On the cover we feature the one and only Kevin Garcia Originals. Your Reader’s choice winner for the past three years in a row for Best Western Show Clothing Designer.

Inside we feature an amazing guide for buying hats thanks to Rod’s True Western, we look at the different personalities of Kimes Ranch’s Denim, we showcase some beautiful candids from the AQHYA World Show and Lynn Palm shares an excellent article from her horse Wills on how horses like to learn.

In Roan Horse Today we feature a member spotlight, new stallion station spotlight and so much more!

Check it out!!