Sumac Gunnabeflashy Crowned 2024 AQHA Superhorse

During the past few weeks, the top American Quarter Horses and their exhibitors competed at the 2024 Nutrena AQHA World Championship Show; AQHA Select World Championship Show, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan); Adequan® Level 2 Championships; and AQHA Level 1 Champion of Champions classes. The show ended November 20 at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.

The 2024 AQHA Superhorse Award is the top honor at the Nutrena AQHA World, and it’s awarded to the horse that earns the most points in three or more Level 3 events in three or more categories during the show.

The 2024 AQHA Superhorse is Sumac Gunnabeflashy, owned by AQHA Professional Horsewoman Leslie Lange of Greeley, Colorado.

The 2017 chestnut gelding, by Gunnatrashya and out of Chics Graceful Whiz by Whiz N Tag Chex, was bred by Donald Sobey from Trenton, Nova Scotia. Sumac Gunnabeflashy earned 43 points in the Superhorse competition and was shown by Lange and AQHA Professional Horseman Bud Lyon. Sumac Gunnabeflashy earned the world champion title in senior ranch trail and open working western rail, placed sixth in senior reining and were finalists in aged geldings and ranch riding.

The 2024 Superhorse received a neck ribbon, rose bouquet, $2,000 equibrand gift certificate, Blue Ribbon Tack custom work saddle, $15,000 and a Lisa Perry Bronze.

The 2024 Reserve AQHA Superhorse is VS The Fireman, owned by Ingrid Miller Quarter Horses LLC of Plano, Texas, and bred by Kristen N Galyean of Claremore, Oklahoma. The 2019 red roan stallion, by Machine Made and out of VS Lady In Red by VS Code Red, earned 34 points and was shown by AQHA Professional Horseman Anthony Montes. VS The Fireman was the bronze world champions in junior western riding and junior western pleasure, placed fourth in junior trail and was fifth in performance halter stallions.

The Reserve AQHA Superhorse receives a prize package that includes $10,000 and a neck ribbon.

Placing third is Cowpuncher Cadillac, owned by Jimmy Dario and David Reiner of Loveland, Colorado. The 2017 bay roan stallion, by Royal Blue Quixote and out of Miss Dakota Eyed by Two Eyed Red Buck, was bred by Ranching Heritage Breeders the Pitzer Ranch/Dack Cattle LLC from Ericson, Nebraska. Cowpuncher Cadillac earned 25 points and was shown by AQHA Professional Horseman Jimmy Daurio. Cowpuncher Cadillac placed fourth in senior ranch riding, sixth in performance halter stallions and seventh in open working western rail.

Placing fourth is Cee My Special Nite, owned by Libby Williams Haydon of Phoenix, Arizona. The 2017 buckskin stallion by Gunners Special Nite and out of Cee Dun It Do It by Hollywood Dun It, was bred by McQuay Stables LLC of Pilot Point, Texas. Cee My Special Nite earned 20 points and was shown by AQHA Professional Horsemen Ryan Kail, Pete Kyle and J. D. Yates. Cee My Special Nite was the reserve world champion in senior heading, placed ninth in performance halter stallions and 10th in senior reining.

Placing fifth is Hez Blazin Trouble, owned by Susan Wilson of Gainesville, Texas. The 2015 sorrel gelding is by RL Best Of Sudden and out of Troubles A Blazin by Blazing Hot and was bred by Stanley and Susan Scott LLC of Ocala, Florida. Hez Blazin Trouble earned 20 points and was shown by Wilson and AQHA Professional Horseman Charlie Cole. Hez Blazin Trouble was the bronze world champion in senior western riding, fifth in performance halter geldings, finalists in senior hunter under saddle and showed in senior trail.

The third- through fifth-place AQHA Superhorses each receive $2,500.

About the Nutrena AQHA World

The Nutrena AQHA World, Adequan® Select World and Adequan® Level 2 Championships are the premier events in the equine industry for amateur, Select amateur and open exhibitors. The show includes Level 3 and Adequan® Level 2 classes, as well as AQHA Level 1 Champion of Champions classes. The shows feature over three weeks of exciting competition, educational opportunities and a bountiful trade show. For more information, visit www.aqha.com/worldshow .

About the Sponsors

Nutrena feed isn’t just grown, it’s crafted. Real science goes into putting the nutrients animals need into each Nutrena feed product. Quality is so important because we know people are relying on us to stand up to our exacting standards each and every time. What’s inside the bag counts. That’s why you can count on Nutrena feeds for the animals you care for. For more information on Nutrena brand products, visit www.nutrenaworld.com .