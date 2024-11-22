Susan Wilson Crowned AQHA World Show Select All- Around Champion

During the past few weeks, AQHA Select all-around amateur contenders competed in a variety of events aboard their American Quarter Horses throughout the AQHA Select World Championship Show, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan).

The 2024 Select All-Around Amateur is Susan Wilson of Gainesville, Texas, showing Hez Blazin Trouble.

The 2015 sorrel gelding, by RL Best of Sudden and out of Troubles A Blazin by Blazing Hot, was bred by Stanley and Susan Scott LLC and earned 31 points in the Select all-around competition. They were world champions in western riding and performance halter geldings, placed seventh in horsemanship and were finalists in trail.

Wilson and Hez Blazin Trouble, who was the 2022 AQHA Superhorse, received a prize package that included a neck wreath, $10,000 and a Lisa Perry Bronze.

The reserve Select all-around amateur is Shelley Otness of Williamsville, Illinois, who showed Cool Coastin Machine. The 2014 bay gelding is by Machine Made and out of Cool Coastin Lady by Certain Potential. Otness and Cool Coastin Machine earned 29 points in Select amateur competition and were the reserve world champions in hunt seat equitation, bronze world champions in showmanship, placed sixth in performance halter geldings, finalists in western riding and showed in horsemanship.

Otness and Cool Coastin Machine received $5,000 and a silver bowl.

The third-place Select all-around amateur is Roxanne Doogan of Castle Rock, Colorado, showing Snapchat Diva. The 2015 bay mare by VS Flatline and out of Radically Fired Up was bred by Knapp Quarter Horse Farms LC of Van Meter, Iowa. Doogan and Snapchat Diva earned 27 points in Select amateur competition securing the world champion title in performance halter mares, placing fourth in trail and horsemanship, and were finalists in showmanship and western riding.

The fourth-place Select all-around amateur is Laina Banks of Schulenburg, Texas, showing Eye On The Ball. The 2005 bay gelding by Zippos Two Eyed Jack and out of Telightfully Good was bred by Darrell Saul and Family of Des Arc, Arkansas. The team earned 21 points in Select amateur competition securing the reserve world champion title in trail, placing seventh in showmanship, 10th in western riding and were finalists in performance halter geldings.

The fifth-place Select all-around amateur is April Gentry showing Hez Simply Western. The 2015 chestnut gelding sired by Dress Western and out of Simply Talkin Sexy was bred by Madelaine Derksen of Warren, Manitoba. They earned 19 points in Select amateur competition, winning the reserve world champion title in hunt seat equitation, placing sixth in performance halter geldings and 10th in western riding.

The Select all-around amateur third- through fifth-place award winners each received $1,500.

Gene Graves Super-Select Special Recognition

AQHA also awarded the Gene Graves Super-Select Special Recognition Award. The award is presented to the Super-Select exhibitor, age 70 and over, earning the greatest number of points in competition at the 2024 Adequan® Select World.

The 2024 Gene Graves Super-Select Recognition Award recipient is Karen Dean showing One More Whizkey. The 2017 palomino mare is by Whizkey N Diamonds and out of One More Nite by Gunners Special Nite. The pair were world champions in Select ranch trail after a three-way run-off.

Dean and One More Whizkey received a specially designed plaque.

