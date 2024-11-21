AQHA All-Around Amateur Crowned

During the past three weeks, the top exhibitors and horses have been competing at the 2024 Nutrena AQHA World Championship Show; AQHA Select World Championship Show, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan); Adequan® Level 2 Championships; and AQHA Level 1 Champion of Champions classes. The 2024 AQHA All-Around Amateur Award is presented to the exhibitor and horse team that earns the most points in three or more Level 3 amateur events in three or more categories during the show.

The 2024 AQHA All-Around Amateur is Katie Jo Jones of Charlotte, North Carolina, who owns and showed Im Extremelyschmancy. The 2018 brown mare by Extremely Hot Chips and out of Im Fancy Schmancy was bred by Jeri Kay Lockwood of Parker, Colorado. Jones and Im Extremelyschmancy earned 43.5 points in amateur competition earning the world champion title in horsemanship, reserve world champion title in performance halter mares, bronze world championship in showmanship, ninth in hunt seat equitation, 10th in trail and were finalists in western riding.

The team received a prize package that included a neck wreath, $10,000 and a Lisa Perry Bronze.

The reserve all-around amateur is Kaleena Weakly of Shelbyville, Illinois, who showed Moonlite Cruiser. The 2010 bay gelding by Only In The Moonlite and out of A Radical Blaze is owned by Josh Weakly of Shelbyville, Illinois, and was bred by Steven and Susan Thompson of Hillsboro, Ohio. Weakly and Moonlite Cruiser earned 42 points. In amateur competition, the pair were the world champions in showmanship and trail, sixth in performance geldings, eighth in hunt seat equitation and were finalists in horsemanship.

The pair received $5,000 and a silver cup.

The third-place all-around amateur is Evie Doles of Saint Louis, Missouri, who showed If Im Honest. The 2016 bay gelding by How Bout This Cowboy and out of Who Could Be Certain is owned by The Shoemake-Doles Partnership of Saint Louis, Missouri, and was bred by Fritz Leeman of Massillon, Ohio. Doles and If Im Honest earned 21 points. In amateur competition, the team won the reserve world champion title in hunt seat equitation, placed eighth in horsemanship, ninth in hunter under saddle and were finalists in western riding.

The fourth-place all-around amateur is Jeanine Jones of Whitesboro, Texas, who owns and showed This Shine. The 2018 bay gelding by Shine Chic Shine and out of Beat This Enterprise was also bred by Jones. The pair earned 17 points. In amateur competition, they placed fifth in ranch trail, eighth in ranch riding and ninth in pleasure driving, were finalists in performance halter geldings and showed in the working western rail.

The fifth-place all-around amateur is Katelyn Schultz of Kewaskum, Wisconsin, who showed That Is That. The 2018 grey gelding owned by Michael J Schultz of West Bend, Wisconsin, is by Only Blue Sky and out of Detailed Assets and was bred by Jennifer Clark of Monon, Indiana. Schultz and That Is That earned 15 points. In amateur competition, the team placed fourth in equitation over fences, fifth in hunter hack, eighth in pleasure driving and were finalists in working hunter.

The all-around amateur third- through fifth-place award winners each received $1,500.

About the Show

The Nutrena AQHA World, Adequan® Select World and Adequan® Level 2 Championships are the premier events in the equine industry for amateur, Select amateur and open exhibitors. The show includes Level 3 and Adequan® Level 2 classes, as well as AQHA Level 1 Champion of Champions classes. The shows feature over three weeks of exciting competition, educational opportunities and a bountiful trade show. For more information, visit www.aqha.com/worldshow .



About the Sponsors

