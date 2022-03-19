VS Goodall In Blue Passes

We are heartbroken to share the devastating loss of VS Goodall In Blue. Harley was a Five Time World Champion in multiple breed associations including the 2020 AQHA Select World Championship in Performance Halter Stallions. Vs Goodall In Blue also accumulated over 170 AQHA points with 127.5 performance points, and 43 halter points both in open and amateur competition.

Sadly, on March 14th it was announced that VS Goodall In Blue had developed an infection and to save his life he had been gelded. While devastating to a stallion purchased for breeding the decision hopefully would allow him to live. Tragically, fate was not kind to Harley as he developed blood clots following the surgery and passed on March 17th, 2022.

While his titles were impressive, it is the legacy of love that leaves the biggest hole with this loss. Harley was so deeply loved by Kristy and Cindy as well as their families and loved ones. His loss is truly the loss of a family member.

VS Goodall In Blue spent most of his life loved and shown by Kristy Goodall. she and her husband Dean purchased Harley from Bruce Bebo of Redfield SD as a weanling. Trainers Amanda Knudra, Scott Neuman (who gave him his foundation), and Rylan Sundsbak made him the “handicapped-accessible-stallion” as they called him (with Kristy being born with only one hand). Harley was a rock solid show horse thanks to them.

Sired by VS Code Blue and out of ShezHotForChocolate Harley’s breeding career had just started with his oldest foals now only two years old.

In December Kristy made the heart wrenching decision to allow VS Goodall In Blue to continue his stallion career with a new owner who was a legend in stallion development, Cindy McCraw to stand at Riverside Ranch alongside the great Machine Made. Cindy had loved the stallion and was blown away by his great mind and the way he stamped his babies. she was so excited for the future with this young, talented and great minded stallion. Harley quickly earned her love as well with his exceptional mind.

Kristy shared the sad news on March 19th on behalf of Cindy.

“Cindy asked me to write this post and it’s the hardest post I’ve have to write in my lifetime.

On Thursday March 17 – after developing blood clots from his recent surgery – Harley gained his wings. Cindy did absolutely everything humanly possibly to save him but God had other plans

He was the horse of a lifetime – a true unicorn – a gelding in a stallion suit – the most perfect of gentlemen and my best friend. He made my dreams of a lifetime come true.

Dean and I will be eternally in Cindy’s debt for taking the chance and believing in our dream and making it hers as well – and fighting so hard for him at the end.

Please understand if we do not respond to texts or messages as this is one of the most painful losses I’ve ever experienced… and Cindy had given her heart to Harley as well

Thank you everyone who believed in the dream …. 💙.”

We send our thoughts and prayers to all those that loved Harley.

He was truly one of the good ones.