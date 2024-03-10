2024 AQHYA World Qualifying Points

Qualifying points for the 2024 AQHYA World Championship Show.

Exhibitor/horse combinations may nationally qualify by earning the required number of points in that class. View the 2024 AQHYA World national qualifying points . This qualifying achievement will be added to the horse’s permanent AQHA record.

The qualifying period began May 1, 2023, and ends April 30, 2024. The 2024 AQHYA World is tentatively scheduled for August 1-11 at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.

AQHYA exhibitors will also have the ability to work through their respective affiliate to enter the 2024 AQHYA World as an affiliate qualifier. View a list of advisers here.