THE HEART BEHIND SHOW HORSE TODAY

Robyn Duplisea with Dimensions Got Style. Photo by Bree Hokana.

We are dedicated to supporting ALL levels of the horse industry. In the past five years since Robyn and Jason Duplisea purchased the magazine, Show Horse Today (formerly PleasureHorse.com) has donated over $100,000 in cash and prizes to shows and futurities all across North America, as well as well over to various industry charities. They continue to proudly support and host the Audrey Grace Charity Auction each year in support of New Horizons home for sexually and physically abused children, in addition to supporting numerous horse shows, youth and amateur associations, futurities, stallion programs and equine charities.

Show Horse Today is owned and operated by an Amateur exhibitor. Robyn’s equine background includes breeding and showing on the ApHC and AQHA circuits. She has competed at nearly every level from top AQHA shows to growing up in the 4-H system. Her dedication to promoting all levels of showing is reflected in Show Horse Today’s support of many smaller organizations and local shows in addition to “The Majors.”

After working for many years in advertising in the print media industry Robyn joined the team at PleasureHorse.com nearly ten years ago. Her passion for marketing, quality content and forward thinking use of technology and strategy matched well with the website and her passion for the breed show industry brought an authentic voice to the publication.

In 2018, Jason and Robyn Duplisea made a leap of faith and purchased the company while she was 7 months pregnant. Show Horse Today became a family business and though you will not see Jason on the front of the business as he also works in the business world, his extensive business acumen and creative thinking drives new initiatives for Show Horse Today.

Pippa’s 2023 VSCR Filly Glory B

The photographers, designers and writers who work with Show Horse Today are fellow competitors in the all around arenas. They love the horses and industry as much as Robyn, and share her passion for celebrating all levels of showing.

Today, Robyn has stepped back from the show pen to focus in her family and her business, but her sights are set on a future return to showing with one of the foals out of her mare Pippa, aka Customized In Krymsun. Until then her focus is on promoting the equine industry and helping to facilitate its growth.