Awesome News for EWD Exhibitors

Photo by Rachel Griffin for Show Horse Today

The Spring Breakout AQHA show being held April 16-20, 2024 in Lexington, VA at the Virginia Horse Center will be offering all Equestrian With Disability competitors free entry and office fees!



This partnership with the Boatwright family is intended to allow all EWD exhibitors the opportunity to show without financial burden. Thank you to Erin, Scott and Graham for your generosity!

An additional reminder, ALL EWD and Heroes on Horses competitors receive free ad space in Show Horse Today throughout the year. Contact Robyn to book your space.

To learn more about this amazing show visit https://www.toplineeventmgt.com/spring-breakout