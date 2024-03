The 2024 Arizona Sun Circuit held March 1-10th was a massive success with huge classes, elite competition, amazing exhibitor socials and prizes that included over $130,000 in added money, 37 saddles and Rod Patrick boots, custom spurs, saddle pads, Harris headstalls and more! The show kicked off with free clinics with Al Dunning, Trey/JD Yates and Deanna Searles.

We were thrilled to have Colleen Ebner take candids for Show Horse Today during the show!