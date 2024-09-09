It’s A Sad Day – Its A Southern Thing Laid to Rest

There is no doubt as a show horse, Moonpie was the people’s horse. But to the Gumz’s he was family.

From the moment he entered the show pen, Its A Southern Thing was a star. As a show horse he exemplified versatility winning in the Hunter Under Saddle, Pleasure and of course Western Riding. The big gorgeous bay stallion (and his owners) were not afraid to show off the rail and maintain his natural talents.

We are heartbroken to share the loss of this stallion who has had such a massive impact on our industry and restored versatility to the American Quarter Horse.

“Today we laid my best friend to rest and ended an era” shared Amy Gumz . “He was everything you could ever ask for and owed me nothing.”

With great sadness, Kevin and Amy Gumz of Gumz Farms announced the passing of Its A Southern Thing or Moonpie (as known by most) on social media. “A successful show horse and leading sire, he leaves a legacy that most can only hope to experience. We are blessed to have had this magnificent horse in our lives and his impact on the industry will live on in the show arenas and breeding barns”

Moonpie as he was known to most, earned a Reserve World Championship in Western Pleasure, World & Reserve World Championships in Western Riding and countless Congress and Futurity top fives and top ten finishes. He earned 183 AQHA points, $34,805 in LTE and Superiors in both Western Pleasure and Western Riding.

Everywhere he went Moonpie had a fan club. The greatest fan of all though was owner Amy Gumz. It was obvious to all how much she loved her stallion and he her.

Amy would often say in those early show years Its A Southern Thing had proven himself as a stallion, but time would tell if he was a sire. In his first few foal crops he sired AQHYA World Champion Hunter Under Saddle Talk Southern To Me and AQHA Reserve World Champion Western Pleasure Its A Pretty Thing. Very quickly it was apparent that It’s A Southern Thing would sire winners under both types of tack.

In 10 years he has sired 655 foals. Foals earning: $1,267,499, AQHA Points: 20,035, AQHA Superiors: 49 , AQHA Champions: 16, AQHA World Championships: 6, and AQHA Reserve World Championships: 4

Proving their versatility the Moonpie foals money earning have been as versatile as their sire was. Earning over a million dollars in multiple events including barrel racing!

Western Pleasure: $538,894.17

Other: $390,000.12

Hunter Under Saddle: $326,792.74

Halter: $7,557.08

AQHA Incentive Fund: $2,829.46

Barrel: $1,422.43

Moonpie was a leading sire in the Western Pleasure,Hunter Under Saddle, Western All Around and English All Around divisions. He has sired outstanding individuals including:

FIRSTONEINLASTONEOUT, 1,740.5 AQHA Points, LTE; $18,338 Multiple Congress, NSBA and AQHA World Level 2 Champion.

ENTICED: LTE; $36,013 AQHA World Champion, multiple NSBA and Congress Champion.

IFITAINTSOUTHERN, LTE; $68,065 AQHA Points; 1465, AQHYA World Champion, multiple Congress Reserve Champion.

The Gumz’s continued “Thank you to the breeders, owners and exhibitors for not only reaching but exceeding goals that most stallions will never attain. A heartfelt thank you the care providers and support team that made his life a better place for him and us.”

We have been honoured to be a part of Moonpie’s story from the start and will miss this handsome coverboy. He was truly one of a kind and an incredible sire. He earned that title through and through.

