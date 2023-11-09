Congratulations to Million Dollar Sire Its A Southern Thing

Congratulations to Its A Southern Thing and his team at Gumz Farms on his joining an elite club of Million Dollar Sires!

Moonpie has sired 599 foals of which 139 have been money earners contributing to this incredible milestone. His money earners have averaged over $7000 in earnings.

Itsa Southern Belle – Photo by Impulse Photography



Top Western Pleasure money earning offspring include:

Itsa Southern Belle, LTE: $61,990

If It Ain’t Dixie, LTE: $53,825

Sure Am Southern: LTE: $34,463



Top Hunter Under Saddle money earning offspring include:

Im Simply Southern, LTE: $34,482

Enticed, LTE: $33,452

Talk Southern To Me, LTE: $32,995



Top All Around money earning offspring include:

If It Aint Southern, LTE: $44,514

Southern Dreamin, LTE: $31,568

Its A Southern Thing has also sired 171 AQHA point earners earning over 16,000 AQHA points. His leading AQHA point earning foal is FirstOneInLastOneOut earning an impressive 1,609 AQHA points so far.



With Its A Southern Thing’s consistent sire power and offspring continue to win in both the western and hunt seat as well as the all around events we are excited to watch this tally grow.



It seems just yesterday we were all excited to watch this pretty bay stallion disrupt the pleasure pen by proving he didn’t need the rail and and then float through the Western Riding pattens.

His team deserves a special congratulations as well. Excellent management, considerate breeding choices and phenomenal promotion have helped Moonpie to his latest honor.



Congratulations Amy! Give Moonpie an extra Mrs. Pastures cookie tonight from us.

