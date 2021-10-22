CA$H FOR COLOR to Award Over $51K in Cash and Prizes

C4C Stallion Watch Me I’m Special

The CA$H FOR COLOR Stallion Incentive program will hold their inaugural program classes during the Color Breed Congress November 6th – 11th. This new stallion program has been working hard to promote color breed horses and develop a program that pays to show. With over $51,000 in added prizes and prize money this is a program you want to get in on.



CA$H FOR COLOR is a unique program as all offspring from an eligible stallion may be enrolled and entered in the show. The 2021 show will feature the following classes.



Yearling Longe Line Open

Yearling Longe Line Non-Pro

Yearling Non-Pro In Hand Trail

2YO Open WP

2YO Open HUS

3YO WP Open

3YO WP Non-Pro

3YO HUS Open

3YO HUS Non-Pro

3YO Ranch Rail Open

3YO Ranch Rail Non-Pro

5 & Under Non-Pro WP

5 & Under Non-Pro HUS

5 & Under Non-Pro Ranch Rail

The entry deadline has been extended to October 25th to avoid any late fees. You can however enter up to 5:00 the day before your class at the show but late entry fees will apply.

The cost to enroll your horse is $200 and that is a lifetime enrollment that transfers with the horse. Once enrolled your horse can be shown for your chance to earn a share of the $51,000 in cash and prizes at the 2021 show.

Entry and Enrollment information can be found HERE.

If you have any questions about the program or need help entering please contact Michelle Johnson at mjpj@cashforcolor.com

2021 Eligible CA$H FOR COLOR Stallions:

A Masked Asset

Awesome All Night

Chocolatey

Count The Minutes

CR Good Machine

Delta Olenas Jul

Dirty Callahan

Dont Zip Me Up

Gentlemen Send Roses

Good Bar Rising

Good Cruisin Machine

Hesa Special Hotrod

Hes In Formal Attire

Impulsified

Invite The Artist

Kings Smoken Gun 13

Lazy Luvah

One And Only Asset

One Special Asset

Required Invitation

RL Guilty Pleasures

Salt on the Rocks

Sexy N My Carharts

Simply A Dun Deal

Suddenly Intoxicated

The Best Bet Yet

The Gentleman’s Club

The OffShore Account

The Wow Factor

VR You Only Live Once

VS Goodall In Blue

Watch Me I’m Special

Whata Vested Asset

You Don’t Know Jack Zip