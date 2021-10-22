CA$H FOR COLOR to Award Over $51K in Cash and Prizes
The CA$H FOR COLOR Stallion Incentive program will hold their inaugural program classes during the Color Breed Congress November 6th – 11th. This new stallion program has been working hard to promote color breed horses and develop a program that pays to show. With over $51,000 in added prizes and prize money this is a program you want to get in on.
CA$H FOR COLOR is a unique program as all offspring from an eligible stallion may be enrolled and entered in the show. The 2021 show will feature the following classes.
- Yearling Longe Line Open
- Yearling Longe Line Non-Pro
- Yearling Non-Pro In Hand Trail
- 2YO Open WP
- 2YO Open HUS
- 3YO WP Open
- 3YO WP Non-Pro
- 3YO HUS Open
- 3YO HUS Non-Pro
- 3YO Ranch Rail Open
- 3YO Ranch Rail Non-Pro
- 5 & Under Non-Pro WP
- 5 & Under Non-Pro HUS
- 5 & Under Non-Pro Ranch Rail
The entry deadline has been extended to October 25th to avoid any late fees. You can however enter up to 5:00 the day before your class at the show but late entry fees will apply.
The cost to enroll your horse is $200 and that is a lifetime enrollment that transfers with the horse. Once enrolled your horse can be shown for your chance to earn a share of the $51,000 in cash and prizes at the 2021 show.
Entry and Enrollment information can be found HERE.
If you have any questions about the program or need help entering please contact Michelle Johnson at mjpj@cashforcolor.com
2021 Eligible CA$H FOR COLOR Stallions:
A Masked Asset
Awesome All Night
Chocolatey
Count The Minutes
CR Good Machine
Delta Olenas Jul
Dirty Callahan
Dont Zip Me Up
Gentlemen Send Roses
Good Bar Rising
Good Cruisin Machine
Hesa Special Hotrod
Hes In Formal Attire
Impulsified
Invite The Artist
Kings Smoken Gun 13
Lazy Luvah
One And Only Asset
One Special Asset
Required Invitation
RL Guilty Pleasures
Salt on the Rocks
Sexy N My Carharts
Simply A Dun Deal
Suddenly Intoxicated
The Best Bet Yet
The Gentleman’s Club
The OffShore Account
The Wow Factor
VR You Only Live Once
VS Goodall In Blue
Watch Me I’m Special
Whata Vested Asset
You Don’t Know Jack Zip