VS Dispersal Today – Watch, Bid or Attend!

Today is the day for the VS Dispersal Sale. Sure to be an unforgettable moment in our industry, this sale will be one for the record books. Whether you are in Oklahoma for the sale in person, or bidding from your home, you have the chance of a lifetime to own legendary bloodlines. If you are more into window shopping, we have all the links to browse and watch online as well. Stay tuned as we will have results throughout the day as the sale goes live.

The schedule for tonight is:

Viewing of Sale Horses: 4:30 PM

Dinner: 5:30 PM

Auction: 6:30 PM

The Glover Galyean family announces the dispersal of their World and Congress Champion stallions who carry on the bloodlines of the legendary Vital Signs Are Good as the family horse business moves their focus to their successful cutting horse breeding and training operation.

A portion of every horse sold in the VS Dispersal will be donated to the Walquist family benefit.

ONLINE BIDDING REGISTRATION has been extended to 12 noon, Wednesday, August 9.