May 2020 Show Horse Today is Live

The May issue of Show Horse Today is live. This issue is dedicated to our Virtual Horse Expo and the people, horses and brands that make up our industry.

On the cover is Wendy Brown from Show Me Again. Show Me Again is celebrating their 20th Anniversary and we take a look at what has made this business so successful.

Our Ask the Vet features a video on Coronavirus in equines vs COVID-19 and our grooming pro has tips to make your horse shine while you have extra time at home. Our fashion pro has advice for cleaning, storing and repairing your show clothes and Terry our tack pro talks about washing wool saddle pads.

Lynn Palm shares her tips for safely getting out on the trails and Natural Flash Photography is featured in our Why it Matters.

All this and so much more!!