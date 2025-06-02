Losing a Legend – RL Best of Sudden Passes

Ken and Marilyn Masterson and everyone at the Farm are sad to announce the euthanasia of RL Best Of Sudden due to complications resulting from surgery for the removal of a strangulating lipoma.

“BO” was a brown stallion foaled at Roberts Quarter Horses on January 7, 2002. He was sired by A Sudden Impulse and out of Zip N Therapy by Therapy, a son of Zippo Pine Bar. Following his purchase by the John Douglas family, he was trained and shown by Bret Parrish to the original Reichert Celebration $100,000 Championship.

He was then purchased by Ken and Marilyn and began standing at Masterson Farms, LLC, in September, 2006, under the guidance of Greg Wheat and Colin Anderson, DVM.

To date, Bo is the AQHA All-Time Leading Western Pleasure Sire and All-Time Western All-Around Sire with earnings of $6,390,796 and 184,273 points. His get have earned 129 AQHA World and Reserve World Championships, 609 Superior and 1,424 Register Of Merit awards. This record is all the more remarkable because in 2017, his Book was closed for three years in order to protect an injured stifle. In 2020, the Farm began and will continue shipping frozen semen from its bank.

The list of outstanding horses produced by Bo is far too lengthy for this release, but just three of the many bred and raised at the Farm are Two Time Super Horse Snap Krackle Pop (earner of $263,302 and 2,644 points) and KM Suddenly So Easy, who earned AQHA 2YO, Junior, Senior and Amateur Western Pleasure World Championships and KM WeKnowShesHot. Others include Suddenly A Cool Lady, A Sudden Illusion, Best Game In Town and Hot Lopin Lily. That he has sired not only a number of successful stallions, such as The Best Martini and Heart Stoppin, but as well, a number of great producing daughters such as KM Hot Number and Momma Knows Best, is highly remarkable.

The economic impact that RL Best Of Sudden has had on our industry is extraordinary, but the greater legacy has been for those many owners and exhibitors who have had the pleasure of showing and simply being with his oﬀspring. With the continued availability of his frozen semen, his story is not over.

For everyone here, he will be greatly and daily missed, as this Farm is as much his as ours.

All of us at Show Horse Today share our thoughts and prayers with Ken and Marilyn and all those who handled and loved BO. He has truly made an impact on the industry that will continue through his sons and daughters.